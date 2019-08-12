Mae Readman, 96, of Wilmington, passed away Thursday (Aug. 8, 2019) at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.
Born May 16, 1923, in Trimont, Minn., Mae was a daughter of Henry and Inis (Lyons) Weseman. She was raised and educated in the Trimont area and went on to marry Kenneth Readman on Sept. 2, 1945.
Mae was a long-standing member of the First Presbyterian Church of Wilmington and volunteered at Kuzma Care Cottage. She enjoyed baking, and loved flowers, as well as tending to her flower gardens.
Survivors include two sons, Larry (Joyce) Readman and Terry (Pat) Readman, all of Wilmington; one sister, Betty (the late Robert) Terzik, and one brother, Marvin (the late Frances) Weseman, both of Minnesota; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Kenneth, in 1998; and siblings, Lawrence, Mayme, P.H. “Swede,” Violet, John and Henry.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road, Wilmington. The Rev. Dr. Roy Backus will officiate. Entombment will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet, where Mae will be laid to rest with her late husband.
Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church or Joliet Area Community Hospice.
