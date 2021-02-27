BRADLEY — Madeline Roe, 96, of Bradley, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 24, 2021) at her home.
She was born Jan. 29, 1925, in Manteno, the daughter of Arthur and Eva (Boucher) Lambert. Madeline married Thomas H. Roe in 1972 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee. He preceded her in death in July of 1992.
Madeline retired in 1987 from Roper Corporation in Kankakee, where she worked in outdoor products.
She enjoyed reading, gardening, doing jigsaw puzzles and word searches, and keeping up on the news. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Madeline was a former parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee, and a current parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. She worked on the Association for Preservation of the St. Rose Chapel and was a member of the Ladies of St. Anne.
Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Michael and Mary Latham, of Mundelein, and Mark Latham, of Bradley; two grandchildren, Amy (Dan) Jewell and Erin (Jon) Berkley; four great-grandchildren, Jordan Jewell, Aubrey Jewell, Ari Berkley and Theo Berkley; one sister, Margaret Bullock, of Bradley; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her husband, Thomas H. Roe, she was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Patricia O’Hearn and Diane Latham; and five brothers, Edmond, Robert, Leo, Orell and Bernard.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday, March 1, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Rose Chapel in Kankakee.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required.
Burial will follow in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Herscher.
Memorials may be made to the Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 or to the Association for the Preservation of St. Rose Chapel, P.O. BOX 302, Aroma Park, IL 60910.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.