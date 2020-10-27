BRADLEY — Madeline Howard, 91, of Bradley, passed away Sunday (Oct. 25, 2020) at her home. She is right where she wants to be, with her Lord and Savior.
She was born Oct. 9, 1929, in Chapmanville, W.V., the daughter of Shirl and Ruth (Jordan) Bias. Madeline married Henry Howard on Dec. 1, 1956, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death Nov. 14, 2013.
Madeline worked as a secretary at the Joliet Arsenal. She enjoyed reading, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. Her faith was central to her life and she placed a great emphasis on family. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.
She was the longest serving charter member of Eastridge Church of the Nazarene in Kankakee, where she served as past secretary, Sunday school teacher and in numerous other positions.
Surviving are one son, Mark (Page) Howard, of Titusville, Fla.; two daughters, Cheryl (Chris) Brack, of Bradley, and Becky (Michael) Gustafson, of Hudson, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Craig (Sarah) Gustafson, of Clearwater, Fla., Brian Brack, of Bradley, Steven Brack, of Bradley, Neal Brack, of Bourbonnais, Alyssa Brack, of Bradley, Emma Howard, of Titusville, Fla., and James Howard, of Titusville, Fla.; one sister, Phyllis Royster, of Benton, Ky.; and two sisters-in-law, Patsy Bias, of Chesapeake, Va., and Rita Bias, of Kankakee.
In addition to her husband, Henry Howard, she was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, Carl Bias, Joe Bias and Roger Bias.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Eastridge Church of the Nazarene in Kankakee. The Rev. Greg Chambers will officiate.
Please wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care, Bourbonnais, or the Alzheimer’s Association.
