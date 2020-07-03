Mabel Phebus

LOWELL, IND. — Mabel Elizabeth Phebus, 98, of rural Lowell, Ind., passed away Tuesday (June 30, 2020) of natural causes.
Mabel was born June 1, 1922, in Grant Park, the daughter of Lillian (Janssen) and Meine Cirks. She married G. Emerson Phebus on Oct. 18, 1941, in Grant Park.
They had two children, Larry (Sherry) Phebus, of Columbus, Miss., and Peggy (William) Weybright, of Grant Park. Mabel had six grandchildren, Tim Weybright (Tina), Trisha Jack, Terri Phebus, Traci (Alan) Wall, Tammi (Bruce) Baudoin and Tiffany (Ryan) Cooper; 12 great-grandchildren, Tara, Tia (Norris) Harris, Taylor, Bruce, Bryce and Brendan Baudoin, John, Alan and Tori Wall, Isaiah and Olivia Cooper, Keighan Jack and Sara Weybright; and two great-great-grandchildren, Diamond and Norris Harris.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Meine and Lillian Cirks; her husband, G. Emerson Phebus; her son-in-law, William Weybright; her sister, Margaret Frahm; and her brother, Arthur Cirks.
Surviving her are two sisters, Mildred Katz, of Grant Park, and Minnie Pfingsten, of Hudson; and one sister-in-law, Mary Cirks, of Manteno.
Mabel loved to do needlepoint, create crafts, play Pinochle with her two sisters and cheer for the Cubs. She also loved flower gardening and arranging, and had won many awards for her beautiful floral arrangements.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at Sheets Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, Ind. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Lowell’s West Creek Cemetery.
