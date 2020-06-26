GRANT PARK -- Lynn Girard, 63, of Grant Park, passed away Tuesday (June 23, 2020) at her home.
She was born Dec. 16, 1956, in Chicago, the daughter of Peter and Doris (Crosby) Pedersen. Lynn married David Girard, in Kankakee, on May 5, 2006.
Lynn was employed by VanDrunen Farms in Momence.
She loved swimming, being with family, and spending time with her children and especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are her husband, David, of Grant Park; a daughter, Heather Ehlers, of New Windsor; a son and daughter-in-law, Christopher (Ashlee) Ehlers, of Aledo; stepchildren, Aimee (Jeffrey) Jones, of Bradley, and Joe (Stephanie) Girard, of Chebanse; 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister, Lois Pedersen, of Momence; and two brothers, William Pedersen, and Robert Pedersen, both of Milan, Ill; her mother, Doris Forcade, also of Milan; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Due to the coronavirus, services will be private.
Memorials may be made to the Kankakee County Humane Society.
Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!