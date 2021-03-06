Lyle Lehnert

GRANT PARK — Lyle L. Lehnert, 81, of Grant Park, passed away Thursday (March 4, 2021) at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born March 17, 1939, in Whitaker, the son of Myron and Mabel Wehrmann Lehnert.
Lyle married Norma E. Lehnert (nee Cann) on April 20, 1968, in Peotone. She survives.
He was a lifetime farmer and worked at Prairie State/Select Sires for 42 years. He also worked at Riechers Machine Shop and at the Ivex Corporation.
Lyle served our country in the National Guard.
He was a lifetime member of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Grant Park.
In addition to his wife, Norma E. Lehnert (nee Cann), of Grant Park, surviving are a son, David Lehnert, of Grant Park; daughters, Karla Lehnert, of Grant Park, and Melissa and son-in-law Chad Heldt, of Grant Park; sister, Rita and brother-in-law Tom Morris, of Grant Park; brother, Daren and sister-in-law Audrey Lehnert, of Grant Park; grandchildren, Erin and Kaitlyn McMahan, Kaleb and Hayden Lehnert, and Rylan, Brayden and Delaney Heldt; along with several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his dog, Kiya.
Preceding him in death were his parents and his grandparents.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 7, at Hub Funeral Chapel in Grant Park. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday, March 8, until the 10 a.m. funeral service at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Grant Park, with the Rev. Kyle Timmons officiating.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, everyone attending the visitation and service must wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Burial will be in Heusing Cemetery, Grant Park.
Memorials may be made to St. Peter’s United Church of Christ or to Uplifted Care Hospice, formerly known as Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
Funeral arrangements are by Hub Funeral Chapel in Grant Park.