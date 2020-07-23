Lydia Regnier

ROGERSVILLE, TENN. — Lydia Mae Regnier, 88, of Rogersville, Tenn., passed away Tuesday (July 21, 2020) at NHC Healthcare in Kingsport, Tenn.
She was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Lydia was born Aug. 3, 1931.
Surviving are her husband of 68 years, Myron Regnier; sons, Jeffery Regnier and wife, Mary, of Yuma, Ariz., Larry D. Regnier and wife, Norma, of Kankakee; Brian Regnier and wife, Susan, of Redondo Beach, Calif.; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Lois Trent, of Rogersville, Tenn., Mildred Miller and husband, Wayne, of Talbott, and Kay Livesay of Morristown; brothers, Dale Livesay and wife, Bessie, of Bean Station, Alan Wayne Livesay and wife, Myrna, of Church Hill, and Donald Livesay; along with several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Tip and Ethel Lovin Livesay; brother, Kelly Livesay; and sisters, Betty Samsel and Thelma Trent.
Memorial services will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at Rogersville First Baptist Church in Rogersville, Tenn., with the Rev. Trey Meek officiating. A private interment will be in Mountain Home National Cemetery
Funeral arrangements are by Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville, Tenn.
