PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Luther Teague Jr., 84, of Pembroke Township, passed away Dec. 15, 2021, at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
He was born March 12, 1937, in Chicago, the son of Luther Teague Sr. and Thelma (Tyler) Teague.
Luther was an assembly worker for the Ford Motor Company.
He had been a resident of the Kankakee County area for 75 years.
Luther’s hobbies included playing cards, working with cars and traveling.
Surviving are one daughter, Rita Lynn Teague, of Smyrna, Ga.; four brothers, George (Barbara) Teague, of Pembroke Township, Ralph (Karen) Teague, of Katy, Texas, Robert Teague, of Danville, and Larry Teague, of Kankakee; special niece, Ruthel Teague, of Pembroke Township; along with a host of additional nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one son; and one brother.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Church of the Cross, 13043 E 2260S Road, Pembroke Township, with the Rev. Wilber Taylor officiating. Burial will be in Momence Cemetery, Momence.
Please sign his online guestbook at leggettfuneral.net.