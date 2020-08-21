BRAIDWOOD — Luther Alan Cobb, 81, of Braidwood, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 19. 2020) at Morris Hospital in Morris.
He was born Dec. 20, 1938, in Clinton, the son of Luther Marion and Viola Avenette (nee Campbell) Cobb. His parents preceded him in death. Luther married Janice Marie Cima on June 27, 1959, in Bonfield. They made their home and raised their family in Braidwood.
Luther retired from Caterpillar, Inc. and also from the library system. He enjoyed guitars, especially Gibson acoustics, and most importantly, he loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Janice Cobb; daughters, Jennie (Frank) VanHaelst, Julie (Robert) Grivetti and Valerie (Allen) Crisco, all of Braidwood; siblings, Patricia (Ronald) Albert, of Diamond, Kenneth (Joanne) Cobb, of Braidwood, Sandra (Brian) Piksa, of Golden, Colo., Michael (Sandra) Cobb, of Braidwood, Linda (Eugene) Tryner, of Washington, and Susan (John) Graham, of Chebanse; six grandchildren, Annie (Nathan) McPherson, Matthew (Mindy) Grivetti, Lauren (Mikal) Kelly, Joshua Bull, Hunter Grivetti and Paige Crisco; five great-grandchildren, Andrew McPherson, Alex, Kaden and Madison Grivetti and Alison Howard Grivetti.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings in infancy.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Private services will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
