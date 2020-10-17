NORFOLK, VA. — Lula Mae Lewis was called home to be with the Lord on Monday (Oct. 12, 2020), from Norfolk, Va.
She was born to the late Eddie and Luella Jefferson on August 19, 1938 in Kankakee. Her parents preceded her in death.
Lula Mae dedicated many years to civil servitude, as she was employed at Manteno State Hospital, Kankakee State Hospital and the Kid Center before retiring.
She was a member of New Hope Church of God in Christ in Norfolk, Va., and served in the clothing drives. When she wasn’t spending time with family and friends, she enjoyed crafting, quilting, painting and completing word searches.
In addition to her parents, Eddie and Luella Jefferson, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Robert Erving and Frankie B. Hudson; and her children, Michelle Williams and JoAnn Johnson.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Fred Raheem (Peggy), of Atlanta, Ga., Cynthia Norwood-Swindle (Butch), of Atlanta, Ga., Michael Williams, of Milwaukee, Wis., Mitchell Williams (Claudia), of Virginia Beach, Va., and Jose Williams (Connie), of Virginia Beach, Va.; along with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
