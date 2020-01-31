KANKAKEE — Lula B. Blake, 78, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 29, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
She was born June 14, 1941, in Chesapeake, Ohio, the daughter of Ottie and Georgia McMaster Hensen. Lula married Preston Blake Sr. on Sept. 28, 1961. He preceded her in death.
Lula was a homemaker. She felt passionately about sewing, cooking and baking and liked nothing more than providing for her family.
Surviving are two daughters, Linda McCreadie, of Kankakee, and Sarah (Tom) Edington, of Mishawaka, Ind.; three grandchildren, Ben (Heather) McCreadie, Brian McCreadie and Preston Edington; one sister, Donna (Ed) Wyrick, of Holdrege, Neb.; and one brother, Marvin Hensen, of Chesapeake, Ohio.
In addition to her husband, Preston Blake Sr., she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Preston Blake Jr.; two brothers, Fred Hensen and Ottie Hensen; and one sister, Elizabeth McCormick.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. The funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, also at the funeral home. Major Adam Moore and Major Marion Moore will officiate the service. Burial will follow in St. Anne Township Cemetery in St. Anne.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!