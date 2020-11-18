ROMEOVILLE — Lucy Bachman Kern, age 100, of Romeoville, passed away Sunday (Nov. 15, 2020).
She was born in Syracuse, Ind., on Aug. 8, 1920. She was the youngest of seven children born to Charles and Dale Hillabold Bachman.
Lucy graduated from Syracuse High School in 1937 and from Indiana University in 1941. She followed that with a master’s degree from Teachers College, Columbia University in 1946 and a doctorate in education in 1952 from Indiana University.
On June 14, 1953, Lucy married Keith Kern, in Madison, Wis. Together they had two children, Charles and Caroline.
Dr. Kern’s professional career spanned 36 years as a teacher and school administrator in five states. The age levels she worked with ranged from kindergarten to university students. Her most recent position was the principal of Edison School in Kankakee. Following her retirement in 1986, she served two terms on the Kankakee School District 111 School Board.
She was a member of the Kankakee County Retired Teachers Association and the Illinois Retired Teachers Association. She was a past member of PEO and the Minerva Club in Kankakee.
Dr. Kern is survived by her son Charles (Martha), of Naperville; two grandsons, Brian (Angie) and Robert (Alexandra); three great grandchildren; and son-in-law, Thomas Craig.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Keith Kern; daughter, Caroline Kern Craig; her parents; two brothers, Hilary and Charles Jr.; and four sisters, Mary Jane, Harriet, Virginia Jenkins and Laura Stucky.
At Dr. Kern’s request, there will be no services held. Memorials may be made to the Caroline Kern Craig Endowed Scholarship, Illinois State University Foundation, Normal IL 61790-8000.
