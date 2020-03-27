CISSNA PARK — Lucille Margaret Hustedt Vogel, 93, of Cissna Park, passed away Wednesday (March 25, 2020) at her home.
She was born in 1926, on May 14, her father’s birthday.
Lucille, the daughter of John C. and Meta Willms Hustedt, was born at their rural home in Crescent City, Iroquois County. She spent her childhood on a farm across from Hitchcock School. Her four brothers, Bill, Edgar, Paul and Harry, preceded her in death. Lucille was the last aunt of her generation on both the Hustedt and Vogel sides.
She graduated from Crescent-Iroquois Community High School as salutatorian of a class of nine on May 16, 1944.
Lucille was secretary to the Iroquois County Superintendent of School’s office in Watseka, for nearly five years before marrying Arthur Albert Vogel, of Cissna Park. They married on Armistice Day, Nov. 11, 1948, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Crescent City. Art was a World War II veteran and Veteran’s Day was very important to them. He preceded her in death Aug. 11, 1995.
She loved her role as mother to Nancy (Richard) Mueller, of Sun City, Ariz., Dale (Malita LaFrance), of Hoopeston, Ronald, of Meridian, Idaho, Joe (Barbara), of Princeton, Texas, and Marvin (Suzanne), of Cissna Park. She was a proud grandmother of Scotland (Megan Mohr), Christina (Erik Gravelle), Kyle (Kristen), Kolin (Jenna), Abby (Austin) Bertolino, Derek (Erin) and Kristen Vogel. She delighted in her great-grandchildren, Brady Vogel and Haley Nichols, Andy, Emily Lucille, and Derrick Gravelle, Ashlynn and Reagan Vogel, Rowan and Lennon Vogel, Gretchen, Gentry Jo, Kreed, and Kru Bertolino, and Emma Vogel
She enjoyed farming with her husband. After raising her family, she worked as a certified nurse’s assistant and home health worker for more than 20 years.
Her hobby was crocheting afghans. She loved a laugh or sharing produce from her garden and baking from her kitchen. Pie was her favorite dessert. She loved to read, kept up with politics, and took pride in writing “Lines from Lucille” printed in the Cissna Park News. “Lines from Lucille” highlighted life in a rural community, her travels across the U.S. to visit her children and her adventures. Lucille was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
Due to the national health emergency, there will not be a funeral. As an alternative, family and friends are encouraged to visit Lucille’s gravesite in St. Peter Cemetery, Route 49, Crescent City, and say a prayer or share a story. A celebration of Lucille’s life will be at a later date. A private graveside service for the family was held on March 28.
In memory of her, the family asks you to reach out to others as she has done for decades. Send a birthday card to a family member, drop off a slice of pie to another, donate to the food pantry, check on your neighbors, telephone a friend.
Memorials may be made to the Cissna Park Fire Protection District, the Cissna Park Community Library, the Cissna Park American Legion, Trinity Lutheran Church, or the Iroquois County Historical Society Old Courthouse Museum.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park.
Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
