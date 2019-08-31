Lucille C. Pankey, 88, of Richmond, Va., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Aug. 25, 2019, in Richmond, Va.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, Kankakee. Pastor L. Howard Wills Sr. will officiate. Interment will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Kankakee.
Lucille was born June 17, 1931, in Camilla, Ga., the daughter of Silas and Annie Swan Cochran.
She received an associate degree from Kankakee Community College and completed a bachelor’s degree at Olivet Nazarene University in 1975 at the age of 44.
Lucille was employed at Manteno State Hospital for 18 years. After graduating from Olivet, she worked as a social worker for the Community Action Program and later as a substitute teacher at Kankakee High School. Lucille was an active member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Kankakee. In later years, she transferred her membership to Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Kankakee and was appointed to the Mother’s Ministry.
Lucille loved to travel, take long walks, tend to her garden and attend church, and was an avid reader. Of her travels, she often spoke about her trip to the Holy Land.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Clyde Pankey Jr., whom she married Nov. 24, 1951, in Kankakee; her parents, Silas and Annie Swan Cochran; 11 brothers; eight sisters; two grandchildren, Brandon Pankey and Dioandra Shepherd; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
She leaves to cherish her memory, one daughter, Barbara (Elder Lawrence) Shepherd, of Bourbonnais; two sons, Kenneth (Patricia) Pankey Sr., of Richmond. Va., Bruce Pankey Sr. (Jacinta Kelly), of Washington D.C.; one brother, Postelle (Dorothy) Cochran, of Peru, Ind.; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Lucille also leaves with love two former daughters-in-law, Valerie Pankey and Marlene Pankey; close friends, Cynthia Leggett and Nicky Yates; her church family; and a host of other relatives and friends.
