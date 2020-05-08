ST. ANNE — Lucille Courville, 95, of St. Anne, passed away Monday (May 4, 2020) at Aperion Care Bradley.
She was born Nov. 17, 1924, in Kankakee, the daughter of William and Anna (Schroeder) Neveau.
Lucille married Richard Courville on Feb. 8, 1947, at St. Rose of Lima Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are her loving husband of 73 years, Richard; two sons, Bruce, of Goreville, and Lee, of St. Anne; three daughters and sons-in- law, Kay and Gary Danca, of Naples, Fla., Jolene and Robert Mitchell, of Bradley, Cheryl and Dale Burke, of Eustis, Fla.; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; her brother, Paul (Joann) Neveau; brother-in-law, Orville Hoffmanl; and sisters-in-law, Oleene Bieber and Carol Neveau.
Preceding her in death were her son, Dale; grandson, Shaun; two sisters, Lorraine Hoffman and Goldie Mulder; and four brothers, Harry, Donald, Orville and Laverne Neveau.
Lucille was a homemaker. Her former employers included St. Mary’s Hospital and Kraft General Foods. She enjoyed sewing, flower gardening, taking trips to Florida to visit family and dearly loved all the children who came into her life. She will be missed by all.
Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, a memorial Mass to celebrate her life will be planned for a future date.
Memorials in her name may be made to Saint Rose of Lima Chapel.
