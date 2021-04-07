REDDICK — Lucille A. Christensen (nee Forneris), 97, of Reddick, passed away Saturday (March 27, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born in Fairview, on Feb. 4, 1924, the daughter of Giovanni (John) and Vittoria Forneris, who emigrated from Italy in the early 1900s.
Lucille married Joseph T. Christensen on July 25, 1946, at Sacred Heart Church in Campus.
She attended a country school near Campus, and graduated from Reddick High School and Illinois State University (ISU). In 1945, she began teaching in a country school near Campus, with four students in grades 1, 2, 4, and 8, with no electricity or running water. Her dad taught her to bank the coals of the furnace so it would be warm the next morning. She later taught with the Herscher School District and retired in 1990 from teaching second-grade at Bonfield Grade School.
She was a volunteer in the Alive program of Kankakee Community College (KCC), Riverside Medical Center and the EARL reading program.
Lucille was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Reddick, and the Council of Catholic Women (CCW).
Surviving are her children, Victoria (Gary Gladding) Christensen, of Urbana, Jude (Tom Levi) Christensen, of Watertown, Wis., Regina (Gina) Corban, of Morris, and Michael Christensen, of Reddick; two beloved grandchildren, Joseph and Gianna Corban; and many nieces, nephews and their families and cousins in Italy.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Joe (1995); brother, Secondo Forneris; sister, Katie Sarti; along with many nieces and nephews and friends
Lucille loved to travel and made several trips to Italy to visit relatives. In 1937, she traveled with her mother, on the ship Aquitiana, to Italy. It was the only time she spent time with her grandparents.
She also loved the Chicago White Sox, UI teams and going to grandchildren’s activities and games. Lucille embraced and utilized technology on her phone for news and texts. Her advice was “stay active and eat healthy foods.” She never stopped teaching family, friends and many others.
Memorials may be made to Cancer Research, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a local food bank or a charity of the donor’s choice.
All memorial services will be private at the present time. A celebration to honor her life will be planned at a future date. Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Please sign her online guestbook at rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com.