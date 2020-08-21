BRADLEY — Luanne Grube, 84, of Bradley, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 18, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, surrounded by her loving family.
Luanne, the daughter of George and Helen (Mathews) Swier Sr., was born May 14, 1936, in the home of her “Aunt Agnes,” in Bradley.
She was a graduate of Eastern Illinois University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Science and Special Education. She taught speech, biology, general science and girls physical education at St. Anne and Bradley-Bourbonnais Community high schools. She retired in 2000 from Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee.
Luanne was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.
She enjoyed being with her family, reading, flower gardening, participating in outdoor activities, making crafts, and had been a die-hard Cubs fan since 1946. Luanne finally got to see the Cubs play in a World Series and win.
Preceding her in death were her parents; brother, George Swier Jr. and his wife, Norma.
Surviving are children, Denise (Mark) LaMore, of Bourbonnais, Leonard Grube, of St. Paul, Minn., Shari (Joe) Garcia, of Richmond, Texas, and Angela (Jeff) Hartman, of Bradley; grandchildren, Karyn Fitts, Bryan LaMore, Jeremy (Suzette) Hillis, Andrew and Eric Hillis, and John (Krystin) Hillis; great-grandchildren, sweet Kaylee, Kaitlyn, thoughtful William, and Charlotte; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and wonderful sisters and brothers-in-law.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. Cremation rites will be accorded following services.
Per CDC regulations, masks and social distancing are required.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children – Chicago, or the American Heart Association.
Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!