KANKAKEE — Loy Malone, 78, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 15, 2020) at his home.
He was born June 27, 1942, in Vanduser, Mo., the son of Hubby and Leatha Frazier Malone.
Loy married Donna Marie Hess on Nov. 19, 1960, in Herscher.
Surviving are his wife, Donna Malone, of Kankakee; three sons, Brian Malone, of Kankakee, David and Amanda Malone, of Bonfield, and Kevin Malone, of Kankakee; five grandchildren, Brian and Leslie Malone, DJ and Shyanne Malone, Joseph Malone, Tiffany and Sean Zirkle and Brandon Malone; and 12 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are one uncle, Jiggs Dieteker, of Cape Girardeau, Mo.; his siblings, Georgia Cote, of Bourbonnais, Jim and Connie Malone, of Kankakee, Lois and Dick Schweikert, of Naperville, Raymond Carol, of Kankakee, Tim and Tina Carol, of Bourbonnais; along with many, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Loy worked as a mechanic with union local 681 at Volcan Materials Stone Quarry “Lehigh Stone” from 1963 until he retired in 2001, after 38 years of service.
He was an avid antique collector of Depression glass, wrenches, primitives, Aladdin lamps and antique tractors. He was always tinkering with something in the garage. His prize antique was his 1951 Ford Victoria car.
Loy was a past member of the Irwin Lions Club, Thee Olde Time Farm Show, and Tri-K Pigeon & Bantam Club.
Everyone was always welcome to Loy’s garage or home to reminisce or just hang out and no one was ever refused a helping hand when in time of need.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one sister, Carolyn Eakins; and one brother, Hub Malone.
Private services will be held.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Please sign his guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!