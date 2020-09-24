KANKAKEE — Louria P. “Shakey” Braden, 67, of Kankakee, passed away Sept. 15, 2020, at home.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, Kankakee. Following will be a graveside service in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee, with Pastor Carl A. Randle Sr. delivering the prayer of commitment.
CDC guidelines ask for masks and social distancing. Everyone appreciates your cooperation.
Please light a candle at jonesfuneralservices.com.
