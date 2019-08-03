Louise Ann Watkins-Neuman, of Naples, Fla., passed away Monday (July 29, 2019) at Heritage Healthcare in Naples, Fla.
She was born Nov. 10, 1962, in Chicago, the daughter of Richard and Ruth (nee Bollman) Watkins.
Louise was a 1980 graduate of Beecher High School.
She worked for Ameritech and later on earned a paralegal degree and went to work for various law firms.
Louise was an accomplished painter.
She also enjoyed NASCAR racing.
Surviving are her sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Donald Boeckmann, of Bourbonnais; her niece, Sandra Boeckmann, of Pontiac; and nephew, Steve Boeckmann, of Bourbonnais.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY. 10163. Donations may be made online at nationalmssociety.org/donate.
