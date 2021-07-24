Louise Liga

BRADLEY — Louise Ann Liga, 77, of Bradley, passed away Wednesday (July 21, 2021) in Kankakee County.
She was born Sept. 16, 1943, in Ellsworth Township, Ohio, the daughter of Marcus Turney and Myrtle Diehl Turney.
Louise married Martin Liga Sr. on Oct. 13, 1966, in Youngstown, Ohio. Martin proceeded Louise in death May 16, 1990.
She was born, married and raised her family in Ohio. She was a long-time member of Gospel Baptist Church in Poland, Ohio.
Louise moved to Illinois later in life to be close to family; where she attended Faith Baptist Church in Bourbonnais.
She enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, playing Scrabble, doting on her pet cat and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her children, son, Martin Jr. (Maude) Liga, of Kankakee; daughters, Carrie Liga-Duffy, of Bourbonnais, Mandy (Paul) Boucher, of Lexington, N.C., Candace (Trent) Langellier, of Park Forest, Melody (Thomas III) Ison, of Pensacola, Fla.; five grandchildren, including a granddaughter, Megan (Cameron) Weage, of Jacksonville, Ind., and grandsons, Cole Duffy, of Los Angeles, Calif., Jacob and Nicholas Boucher, of Lexington, N.C., and Thomas Ison III, of Pensacola, Fla.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and brothers, Howard, Arthur, Eugene and Donald Turney.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. Thursday, July 29, until the 6:30 p.m. memorial service at Faith Baptist Church, 1280 Armour Road, Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Terry Anglea officiating. Burial will be in Boardman, Ohio.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.