Louise Devine

HERSCHER — Louise E. Devine, 100, of Herscher, passed away Saturday (April 24, 2021) at her home.
She was born Dec. 4, 1920, in Kankakee, the daughter of James W. and Pearl (Saindon) Haigh. Louise married Harold J. Devine on Sept. 13, 1952. He preceded her in death March 19, 1998.
Louise was a homemaker. She had worked at Florence Stove Company, where she met her husband. Louise enjoyed gardening and sewing. She loved attending her children and grandchildren’s activities.
She was a parishioner of St. James the Apostle Catholic Church in Irwin, where she also served in the Council of Catholic Women.
Surviving are one son, Gary Devine, of Herscher; three daughters and three sons-in-law, Coleen and Stephen McCabe, of Limestone, Diane and Scott Madsen, of Burr Ridge, Myra Devine, of Kankakee, Arlen Hansen, of Clifton; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one brother and one sister-in-law, Harold and Janet Haigh, of Kankakee.
In addition to her husband, Harold J. Devine, she was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Laurie Hansen; infant twins, Joseph and Elizabeth Devine; one brother, James W. Haigh Jr.; and one sister, Dorothy Bone.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. James the Apostle Catholic Church in Irwin.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Burial will follow in Sts. Mary and Joseph Cemetery in Chebanse.
Memorials may be made to St. James the Apostle Catholic Church or Uplifted Care Hospice in Bourbonnais.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
