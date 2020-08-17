WILMINGTON — Louis “Spike” Rodawold, 91, of Wilmington, passed away Thursday morning (Aug. 13, 2020) at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Jan. 9, 1929, in a farmhouse in Monee. Louis August was a son of August and Margaret (nee Glenney) Rodawold.
Louis was raised in Wilmington and furthered his education through his freshman year when he left to start his life journey in farming.
In addition, Spike honorably served in the U.S. Army at Fort Dix and in Lumberton, N.J. (1955-1956).
Prior to his marriage, Spike loved taking his future bride-to-be, Marie Borschnack, on rides on the back of his Harley. On Jan. 10, 1956, they were married in St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Wilmington.
A lifelong farmer in the Wilmington area, Spike also held employment with the Joliet Stockyards and the Joliet Army Ammunition Plant before becoming a self-employed farmer. He was an active member of St. Rose Church, where he was proud to have helped build the school. He belonged to the Loyal Order of the Moose Wilmington Lodge 241, the Farm Bureau and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was a former Trustee for Florence Township, and regular volunteer at Kuzma Care Cottage.
Spike loved playing cards, completing word searches and watching his Westerns (or as he would affectionately call them “Easterners”). He was also not to miss keeping up with reading all of his farm papers and magazines. After a hard day’s work, Spike loved to spend time in the yard with his family, friends and loyal dog, Red. His shop always had an open door policy, and he took pleasure in visits with family and friends. Family was always a priority with Spike, and he always enjoyed being able to watch his children and grandchildren play sports and participate in their school activities.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Marie; children, Joe Rodawold, Janet (John) Seibert, Rita Rodawold and Jim Rodawold, all of Wilmington, John (Serena) Rodawold, of Aurora, Rick (Janice) Rodawold, of Joliet, and Teresa (Charlie) Bachmann, of Channahon; daughter-in-law, Esther Rodawold, of Omaha, Neb.; 20 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; as well as many cousins and good friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents; daughter-in-law, Katie Rodawold; sisters, Mary (Ned) Long and Margaret (Richard) Sheldrake; and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.
Visitation took place Sunday at Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington. The service will be streamed over the internet. The private family Mass of christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Wilmington. Those wishing to participate in Spike’s services are invited to watch the live stream on Monday starting at 10 a.m. by logging onto his memorial page at BaskervilleFuneral.com/obituary/LouisSpike-Rodawold.
He will be laid to rest, with military honors, in Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Wilmington. Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be Spike’s grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Kuzma Care Cottage, 635 S. Main St., Wilmington, IL 60481 or St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 603 S. Main St., Wilmington, IL 60481.
Please sign his online guestbook at baskervillefuneral.com.
