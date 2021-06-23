KANKAKEE — Louis Melton Sr. “Shaggy,” 39, passed away June 10, 2021, in Denver Colo. He previously lived in Kankakee.
The family will have a gathering in his honor from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. July 10, 2021, at Bird Park, Kankakee, under the pavilion.
