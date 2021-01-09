NORTH PORT, FLA. — Louis J. Doris, 95, of North Port, Fla., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Dec. 11, 2020, at North Port Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
