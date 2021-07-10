KANKAKEE — Lou Ann Brosseau, 67, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (July 6, 2021) at Fox Developmental Center in Dwight.
She was born Jan. 2, 1954, in Kankakee, the daughter of George and Vivian (Fournier) Brosseau.
Lou Ann enjoyed music.
She had attended United Parents for Exceptional Children.
Surviving are two brothers, Dennis Brosseau, of Kankakee, and Gary Brosseau, of Bourbonnais; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; two sisters, her twin, Mary Ann Brosseau and Lana Hill; and one brother, Richard Brosseau.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Monday, July 12, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, July 12, at St. Rose Chapel in Kankakee. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.
