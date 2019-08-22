Lorraine S. Goldenstein, 96, of Gilman, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 20, 2019) at her home.
She was born March 15, 1923, in Onarga, the daughter of Harm and Lydia (Bultman) Doeden. Lorraine married Edwin L. Goldenstein on Jan. 17, 1943, in Gilman. He preceded her in death Sept. 2, 2007. She was also preceded in death by her parents; all of her brothers and sisters; two sons-in-law, Dale St. Peter and Byron Borchers; and one grandson, Vaughn Borchers.
Surviving are two daughters, Sharon Borchers, of Gilman, and Brenda St. Peter, of Watseka; three grandchildren, Dana (Paul) Borchers Grosse, of Skokie, Julie St. Peter, of Nashville, Tenn., and James (Jenifer) St. Peter, of Gilman; one granddaughter-in-law, Julie Borchers, of Gilman; eight great-grandchildren, Zachary (Kristin) Borchers, Dakota Borchers, Sara Grosse, Joshua Grosse, Amelia Grosse, Logan St. Peter, Nathan St. Peter and Emily St. Peter; two great-great-grandchildren, Bridon Zachary Borchers and London Lorraine Borchers; and special caregivers whom she loved and cared for dearly.
Mrs. Goldenstein was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gilman. She was a farm wife and loved cooking, taking care of people, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gilman. The Rev. Pete Hinrich will officiate. Burial will follow in Wenger Cemetery in Gilman.
Memorials may be made to God’s Food Pantry.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
