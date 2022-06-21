Lorna Palmateer

KANKAKEE — Lorna J. Palmateer, 85, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (June 18, 2022) at Silver Cross Hospital, New Lenox.
She was born July 21, 1936, in Wellington, the daughter of Walter and Freeda (Pearson) Anderson. Lorna married Elmer S. Palmateer on Aug. 27, 1966, in Kankakee.
Lorna was a retired teacher from Kankakee School District 111. She taught third-grade at Aroma Park Grade School from 1958 until 1968. Lorna was a substitute teacher at Limestone Grade School for 10 years. She wrote learning tapes for Imperial International Learning.
She was a graduate of Wellington High School. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Eastern Illinois University and a Master of Science degree from the University of Illinois.
Lorna enjoyed bowling and playing with her grandchildren.
She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Kankakee.
Surviving are her husband, Elmer, of Orland Hills; one son and daughter-in-law, Frank (Julie) Palmateer, of Kankakee; one daughter and son-in-law, Shirley (Darrell) Donovan, of Orland Hills; five grandchildren, Charli Palmateer, Jared Palmateer, Brandi Palmateer, Branden Donovan and Mason Donovan.
Lorna was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday, June 23, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Interment will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
Memorials may be made to the Kankakee County Humane Foundation or the American Cancer Society.