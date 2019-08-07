Lorin L. Dillon, was born Jan. 22, 1931, in Sioux City, Iowa. He passed away Sunday (Aug. 4, 2019) in Watseka.
He was quiet and reserved, the perfect counterbalance to his late wife, Alice, who was the life of the party.
Lorin served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 until 1954 and was a long-term employee of AT&T (previously Illinois Bell), working on the construction of the DEW line in Alaska in the late 1950’s. He enjoyed fishing in Canada and Minnesota and piloting small planes. His breakfast specialty for Minnesota fishing trips was buckwheat pancakes, while the day after Christmas was the time for holiday chili. Lorin was honest, good and true, and lived his life that way. He was meticulous in his hobbies of antique car restoration and airplane model building.
Forever present in his heart were immediate family members who preceded him in death: Alice, his wife of 43 years; parents, Lester and Clara Dillon; brothers, Donald, Guy and Gordon; sister, Valda; and his sisters and brother-in-law.
Surviving are his brother, Marvin; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
His family will forever remember his kindness and patience and are grateful for many years of shared experiences and special memories.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, until the noon funeral service at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Alex McNally officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgeland Township Cemetery in Thawville.
Memorials may be made to IMH Hospice.
Please sign his online guestbook at baierfuneralhome.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!