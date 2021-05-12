Lori Kennedy

BOURBONNAIS — Lori L. Kennedy, 59, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (May 9, 2021) at her home.
She was born June 7, 1961, in Kankakee, the daughter of Harold and Bonita (Kirchner) Topliff. Lori married John Kennedy on June 23, 1984, in Bradley.
Lori had worked at Walmart for 13 years. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Lori loved her pets and was very passionate about animal rescues. She was an avid Chicago Blackhawks, Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs and NASCAR fan. Lori enjoyed listening to country music. She was a member of the Bradley Evangelical United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her husband, John Kennedy, of Bourbonnais; one son, Ryan Kennedy, of Bourbonnais; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Cheryl and Tom O’hare, of Iowa, and Margery Lang, of Kankakee; one brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Tammy Topliff, of Sheldon; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, May 13, until the noon memorial service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.