Loretta M. Tulley, 89, of Wilton Township, passed away peacefully Dec. 8, 2019, in Summit Place, of Beaufort, S.C., where she was residing near her daughter and son-in-law, Colleen and Brad Dralle.
Born Nov. 6, 1930, in Florence Township, Loretta was a daughter of Michael F. and Margaret G. (Nugent) Doyle. She was raised and educated in Manhattan and went on to graduate from Peotone High School with the class of 1948. On Feb. 13, 1954, Loretta married Harold F. Tulley in St. Patrick Catholic Church in Wilton Center, and together they made their home and raised their family in Florence Township. She was employed with the Will County Clerk’s Office from where she retired from in 2000, and she maintained to be a member of St. Patrick Parish in Wilton Center. In her free time, Loretta had a love of reading, enjoyed sewing, and took pleasure in canning her fresh fruits and vegetables. She will most be remembered for her love of spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Survivors include her five children, Colleen (Brad) Dralle, of Beaufort, S.C., Karen Bettenhausen, of Peotone, Robert Tulley (Pamela Coleantonio), of Wilmington, Cathleen Schaeffer (Dale Ball), of Manteno, and Rita (David) Beata, of Western Springs; nine grandchildren, Kelly (Andrew) Necker, of Houston, Texas, Brian (Jocelyn) Dralle, of Roswell, Ga., Erin (Nick) Ragle, of Asheville, N.C., Maureen (Jordan) Broggi, of Marietta, Ga., Kurt Dralle, of Beaufort, S.C., Cheyenne Tulley, of Fort Collins, Colo., Caitlin Schaeffer and Megan Schaeffer, both of Chicago, and Connor Beata, of Western Springs; 16 great-grandchildren; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Donald and Joan Tulley, of Wilmington; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Harold F. Tulley; one son, Patrick J. Tulley; brothers, Mike, Tom and Donald Doyle; sisters, Florence Delaney, Mary Glenney and Ruth Harrell; and one great-granddaughter, Jane Broggi.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, until the noon funeral Mass, both at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 14936 West Wilmington-Peotone Road, Wilton Center, with the Rev. Sebastian Gargol officiating. Burial will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, where Loretta will be laid to rest with her late husband, Harold. Pallbearers will be Robert Tulley, Brad, Brian and Kurt Dralle, Steve Bettenhausen and David Beata.
Memorials may be made to Agape Hospice Care Center, 1800 Paris Ave., Port Royal, SC 29935 or to Alzheimer’s Family Services, 1111-B Bay St., Beaufort, SC 29902
