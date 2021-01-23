Loretta Minderman

MANTENO — Loretta Denice Minderman, 67, of Manteno, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 19, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
A celebration of her life will be at a later date due to COVID-19 related safety concerns.
She was born Jan. 7, 1954, in Chicago (Roseland), the daughter of Evelyn (Schveiger) Riley.
Her husband, Charles R. Minderman, survives, of Manteno.
Also surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Tamarra Minderman, of Peotone; daughters and son-in-law, Laura and Jason Nienhouse, of Frankfort, and Katherine Hendrick, of Manhattan; brother and sister-in-law, Randall and Sharon Riley, of New Lenox; sisters and brother-in-law, Eleanor and Melvin Howard, of Beecher, and Lorraine Eubank, of Manteno; seven grandchildren, Jacob, Lucas, Sydney and Brayden Nienhouse, of Frankfort, Chase Cypser, of Manhattan, and Aiden and Paisley Minderman, of Peotone; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her mother, Evelyn Riley; brother, Raymond Riley; and mother-in-law, Adelaide Minderman.