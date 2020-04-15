MANTENO — Loretta “Lori” Ann Fitzpatrick, 82, of Manteno, passed away April 4, 2020, at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, as a result of COVID-19.
She was born Oct. 13, 1937, in Chicago, the daughter of Alex and Stella (Lekki) Wroblewski.
Loretta married Joseph Fitzpatrick on March 8, 1962, in Chicago. He preceded her in death.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Bridget Fitzpatrick, of Manteno; daughters and son-in-law, Karen and Tony Dolliver, of Manteno, and Beth Fitzpatrick, of Manteno; and three grandchildren, Jacob Fitzpatrick, Joseph Joyce and Daniel Dolliver.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one sister; one brother; and oldest son, Paul.
Loretta loved to quilt, crochet and was an active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Manteno. She also drove part time for Enterprise. She was retired.
Burial will be in Skyline Memorial Park in Monee.
Due to the current circumstances, a memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Manteno.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lori’s name.
