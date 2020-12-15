Loretta Haut

MOMENCE — Loretta M. “Chicken” Haut, 72, of Momence, passed away Sunday (Dec. 13, 2020) at her home.
She was born Dec. 5, 1948, in Kankakee, the daughter of Arthur and Annabelle Morse Giasson. Loretta married Donald J. Haut Jr. on June 18, 1966, in Momence. He survives.
Also surviving are two sons and a daughter-in-law, Donald A. Haut, of Momence, and Timothy W. (Jenny) Haut, of Momence; two daughters and sons-in-law, Noel (Lamont) Jeffries, of Martinton, and Nicole (Kurt) Gossett, of Chebanse; one sister and three brothers-in-law, Jill (Chris) Thompson, of Kankakee, George Meyer, of Momence, and Barry Keen, of Momence; one sister-in-law, Wanda Giasson, of Sikeston, Mo.; 17 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; three brothers, Larry, Ernest and Ronald Giasson; and five sisters, Catherine Thomas, Annette Martin, Elaine Varvel, Louise Keen and Judy Meyer.
Loretta was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence.
She enjoyed reading.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17 until the 10 a.m. Mass, both at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence, with the Rev. Dan Hessling officiating. Interment will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Momence.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign her online guestbook at cotterfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!