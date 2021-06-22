BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Lorene Whitman, 97, of Bloomington, Ind., and formerly of Watseka, passed away Sunday (June 20, 2021) at her home.
She was born Oct. 7, 1923, in Rantoul, a daughter of Marion and Lucy Collins Webster. Lorene married Robert D. Whitman in State College, Pa., on Jan. 8, 1944. He preceded her in death Oct. 6, 2007.
Survivors include one son, John Whitman, and one son-in-law, Pedro Gregorio Valentin Brito, both of Watseka; one daughter, Cheryl Frank, of Bloomington, Ind.; and one grandson, Robert Frank, of Bloomington, Ind.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers; four sisters; and one son-in-law, Klem Frank.
Lorene was an active member of the First Christian Church in Watseka, throughout her life. She loved playing any kind of cards and had a special passion for playing Bridge and for teaching others how to play the game. Lorene was a devoted member of the Grandmother’s Club. She enjoyed entertaining and laughing with friends.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. Graveside services will follow in Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston, with the Rev. Wayne Meyer officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Iroquois County Historical Society or Southern Care Hospice of Bloomington, Ind.
