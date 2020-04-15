Lorelei Grabow

BOURBONNAIS — Lorelei Ann Grabow, 80, of Bourbonnais, beloved mother and grandmother, and great-grandmother, entered into eternal rest April 7, 2020.
She was born Nov. 30, 1939, in Terre Haute, Ind. Her family then moved to Covington, Ind., where she spent most of her young life.
After graduating from Covington High School, she attended Purdue University and received her bachelor’s degree in physical education. While attending college at Purdue, Lorelei was a member of the U.S. Olympic field hockey team. She always had a passion for sports. Lorelei played competitively in basketball, field hockey, swimming and track.
Lorelei always loved teaching and coaching her students and her children. She was a wonderful mentor to many and will be greatly missed.
After college, she moved to Manteno, where she met and married Edward K. Grabow.
She taught P.E. and science at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic School for 29 years; and then she taught at Kankakee Community College, instructing underprivileged migrant students who needed to receive their GED.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Jim and Alice Frazer; sister, Kay Hackenbrunch; brother, Louis Frazer; and niece, Julie Hackenbrunch.
Surviving are her children, Edward and Julie Grabow, of Kankakee, Kristy Grabow, of Bourbonnais, Mark Grabow, of Bourbonnais; grandchildren, Alicia and Josh Grabow, Hana Inman Grabow, Skylar and Sadie Grabow, and Michael Grabow; great-grandchildren, Natalia, Jayden, Mya-ann and Annabella Grabow; and several nieces and nephews.
Lorelei was of the Roman Catholic faith and also supported the Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest in Chicago.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
