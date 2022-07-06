KANKAKEE — Lola J. “Joyce” Regnier, 92, of Kankakee, passed away June 29, 2022, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born May 23, 1930, in Kankakee, the daughter of Winfred and Irene (Gregoire) Durell. Joyce married Arthur Regnier on Feb. 11, 1950, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Kankakee. He preceded her in death in November of 2001.
Joyce worked as a sales clerk at Kmart.
She enjoyed sewing, crafting, cooking out, baking and fishing in Minnesota. Joyce loved working in her yard and gardening. Most of all, Joyce enjoyed her life and loved spending time with her family and friends.
She was a parishioner of St. John Paul II Catholic Church, Kankakee.
Surviving are one son, Robert Regnier, of Wilmington; three daughters, Sue Dumas, of Clifton, Debbie and Perry Burton, of Bradley, and Vickie Marczak, of Kankakee; 12 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Arthur Regnier, she was preceded in death by her parents; three children, Linda Benoit, Daniel Regnier and Jeffery Regnier; one grandchild, Courtney Regnier; and one brother, Arthur Durell.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 8, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to Prairieview Lutheran Nursing Home in Danforth.