Lois Stein Rogers, 81, of Kankakee, passed away Sept. 3, 2019, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born July 31, 1938, in Helena, Ark., the daughter of Louis Wells Sr. and Ella Randle-Wells. Lois married Frank Rogers March 31, 1970, in Kankakee.
Lois had retired from working at Domestic Linen.
She was of the Jehovah’s Witness faith. She loved watching game shows.
Surviving are her husband, of Kankakee; son, Marvin and Patricia Wells; daughters, Cynthia Wells, of Kankakee, and Deborah and Marvin Randle, of Bourbonnais; sisters, Edith Wells, of Fort Myers, Fla., Doris Wells, of Kankakee, Brenda Wells, of Kankakee, Loretta Wells, of Milwaukee, Wis., Helen Wells, of Milwaukee, Wis., and Mary Wells, of Kankakee; sisters-in-law, Rebecca Wells, of Sun River Terrace, Elnora Young, of Lula, Miss., and Elizabeth Johnson, of Bowling Green, Ky.; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents; stepmother, Ella Wells; two sons, Victor Wells and Kenneth Wells; sister, Deloris Person; and brother, Louis Wells Jr.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, Bourbonnais, with Robert Creek as the officiating minister. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.
