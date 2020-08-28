WYOMING, MICH. — Lois Lorraine Preston, of Wyoming, Mich. and formerly of Bradley, age 72, entered into heaven Aug. 22, 2020, following a short but mighty battle with cancer.
She was born to Lawson and Stella (Watkins) Grohler on Nov. 12, 1947, in Kankakee. Lois was born the oldest of three sisters. She had four boys with her husband of 48 years, Edwin A Preston. Her husband preceded her in death.
Lois had deep love for her pets, namely her well-fed dog, Chloe, her cat, Snapper, and her grand-pets, Gizmo, Casper, Benjamin, Betsy and Bear Bear (Bella).
In her free time, Lois loved her crossword puzzles, word finds and her Iced Tea.
Lois spent a lot of days with her grandson, CJ, watching Hallmark, “NCIS” and “Criminal Minds.”
Surviving are her four sons, Doug (Tara), Chad (Peggy), Tom (Sam) and Brad (Justyne); sisters, Linda Dupuis (Jamie) and Barb Kadow (Steve); grandchildren, Doug, Cody, Chad Jr., Austin and Rilynn; great-granddaughter, Eleanor; and niece, Lisa Gengelbach (Kadow).
In addition to her husband, Edwin, she was preceded in death by her mother, Stella “Luella” “Toots” Grohler.
The family will be having a private celebration at a later time.
Lois was a kind, giving person. Her children and grandchildren were her whole heart. No matter what Lois was enduring she was still worried about her family. Lois touched many lives and would strike up a conversation with anyone. Her grocery store trips often ran for hours due to the fact that she would strike up endless conversations as she shopped.
Those who wish to offer expressions of sympathy are encouraged to make a memorial contribution to the Humane Society of West Michigan, 3077 Wilson Drive NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!