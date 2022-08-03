MANTENO — Lois Jean Lisack, 87, of Manteno, passed away Friday (July 29, 2022) at her home.

She was born Aug. 12, 1934, in Hamilton, Mont., the daughter of Herbert and Cecelia (Dumaine) Gau. Lois married Louis Lisack on June 9, 1956, in Chicago. He preceded her in death April 20, 1996.

Lois worked at the Harvey Bank, South Holland Bank and then JC Penney for 15 years.

