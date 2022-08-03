...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/
THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 108 degrees expected.
* WHERE...In Indiana, Lake IN, Newton, Jasper, Benton and Porter
Counties. In Illinois, Ford, Iroquois, Kankakee and Livingston
Counties.
* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ this morning to 7 PM CDT /8
PM EDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...High temperatures and humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
MANTENO — Lois Jean Lisack, 87, of Manteno, passed away Friday (July 29, 2022) at her home.
She was born Aug. 12, 1934, in Hamilton, Mont., the daughter of Herbert and Cecelia (Dumaine) Gau. Lois married Louis Lisack on June 9, 1956, in Chicago. He preceded her in death April 20, 1996.
Lois worked at the Harvey Bank, South Holland Bank and then JC Penney for 15 years.
She enjoyed gardening and working with flowers. Lois loved her animals, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are one son, Robert and Lou Ann Lisack, of Manteno; two grandchildren, Alex (Casey) Lisack, of Brookfield, and Ronald (Rebecca) Lisack, of Bradley; three great-grandchildren, Louis “Louie” Lisack, Cal Lisack and Annie Lisack; and special friend, Rosemarie Blair.
In addition to her husband, Louis Lisack, she was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, until the noon memorial service, both at All Saints Lutheran Church, 13350 S. La Grange Road, Orland Park.
Memorials may be made to the Kankakee County Humane Foundation.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.