Lois Langlois

GRANT PARK — Lois I. Langlois, 88, of Grant Park, passed away Sunday (Feb. 6, 2022) at Riverside Senior Citizens’ Living in Bourbonnais.
She was born April 21, 1933, in Grant Park, the daughter of Gerhard and Ida Hueneberg Ekhoff.
Lois grew up on and lived on the family farm.
She married Gerald J. Langlois on Jan. 8, 1955, in Manteno. He preceded her in death May 15, 2016.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Tony P. (Julie) Langlois, of Grant Park; her daughter and son-in-law, Sandra (Bryan) Smith, of Manteno; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her brother and sister-in-law, Marvin (Margie) Ekhoff, of Grant Park; and two sisters-in-law, Barbara Langlois, of Grant Park, and Margaret Ekhoff, of Grant Park.
Preceding her in death were her parents; two brothers, Edward Ekhoff and Gerhard Ekhoff Jr.; and her sister, Erna Wilkening.
Lois was a member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence.
She enjoyed watching birds. Lois also took great pride in caring for her yard and she loved Christmas.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.
Private graveside services will be held. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais (formerly known as Hospice of Kankakee Valley, Bourbonnais).
