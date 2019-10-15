Lois “Jimmie” Lane, 87, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Oct. 12, 2019).
She was born April 1, 1932, in Kankakee, the daughter of Earl and Anne (Mishak) Cox. Jimmie married William T. Lane on June 27, 1952.
Jimmie enjoyed playing Bridge and Euchre. She always put her pets first and loved birds, flowers and walking with friends in her neighborhood.
Surviving are her daughters and sons-in-law, Susan (Larry) Sheets, of Bourbonnais, Sallie (Scott) Gall, of Loda; grandchildren, Lindsay Gall, Matthew (Grace) Gall and Katie Sheets; great-grandchildren, Hudson Gall and Lila Gall; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; and two sisters.
A visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. The funeral will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to Kankakee County Humane Foundation.
