Lois Finegan

DANFORTH — Lois G.M. Finegan, 93, of Danforth, passed away Saturday (Dec. 25, 2021) at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.
Lois was born Jan. 5, 1928, in Ashkum, the daughter of Frank B. and Susanna (Gerdes) Weber. Her parents preceded her in death. Lois married James Robert Finegan on March 31, 1951, at Assumption B.V.M. Catholic Church in Ashkum. Her husband preceded her in death May 18, 2013.
Surviving are one daughter, JoAnn (William) Lucera, of Rantoul; one son, Jerome (Sharlene) Finegan, of Ashkum; five grandchildren, Vanessa (Kenneth) Peterson, of Edwards, Jon (Danielle) Lucera, of Tiffin, Iowa, Sarah (Tim) Davis, of Clifton, Jared (Misha) Finegan, of Ashkum, and Tyler (Britni) Finegan, of Ashkum; 14 great-grandchildren, Halle and Kathryn Peterson, Thomas Finegan and Charlotte Lucera, Hannah, Hunter, Wyatt and Jackson Davis, Alivia, Braylon and Ainsley Porter, and Anderson, Elliott and Hendrix Finegan; and one brother, Dale (Evelyn) Weber, of Ashkum.
Lois was a member of Assumption B.V.M. Catholic Church in Ashkum, its CCW, and Ladies of American Legion Auxiliary in Gilman.
She enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking, baking and spending time with her family. Lois was a supportive farm wife who loved helping on the family farm in all different aspects.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at Assumption B.V.M. Catholic Church in Ashkum, with the Rev. Dennis Spies officiating. Burial will follow in Ashkum Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Ladies of American Legion Auxiliary in Gilman or the Assumption B.V.M. Catholic CCW in Ashkum.
