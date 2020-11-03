Lois Connors

BRADLEY — Lois M. Connors, 89, of Bradley, passed away Sunday (Nov. 1, 2020) at her home.
She was born Sept. 19, 1931, in Chicago, the daughter of Floyd W. and Julia A. (Hankosky) Riley. Lois married Donald J. Connors on Feb. 3, 1951, in Chicago. He preceded her in death in 1985.
Lois was a former employee of Don McClain Ford and John Krueger Insurance Agency.
She enjoyed reading and watching soap operas.
Lois was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.
Surviving are one son, Michael Connors, of Bourbonnais; one daughter, Kathleen Goodrich, of St. Anne; six grandchildren, Andrew (Karli) Goodrich, Andrea (Ed) Sul, Angela (Grant) Girard, Michael Connors, Brandon Connors and Michelle Connors; and three great-grandchildren, Liam Andrew, Liam Michael and Liliauna.
In addition to her husband, Donald J. Connors, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Dennis Riley and Patrick Riley; and one grandson, Grant Goodrich.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, until the 1 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly will officiate the service.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Inurnment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
