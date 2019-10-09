LoAnne A. (Sunnen) Schriefer passed away Aug. 30, 2019, under the care of Journey Care Hospice in Libertyville, surrounded by her daughters, Noreen and Lynda.
She was born July 25, 1937, in Portland, Ore., the daughter of George and Mildred (Meade) Sunnen. Both of her parents preceded her in death. LoAnne married Dale Schriefer on Nov. 9, 1956. They were married 48 years before he passed away Nov. 11, 2004.
Surviving are daughters and sons-in-law, Noreen and Bob Buss, of Wilmington, N.C., and Lynda and Rich Lavin, of Lake Villa; son, Alan (Karen) Schriefer; eight grandchildren, Carson Lavin, Mackenna Lavin, Mitchell Lavin, Nicole (Schriefer) and David Mc Gill, Stephanie (Schriefer) and Dan LaGesse, and Adam Schriefer; and three great-grandchildren, Alexis and Gavin McGill, and Garrett LaGesse. LoAnne’s surviving siblings are Liz (Sunnen) Roberts and Ruth (Sunnen) Savoie. Her brother, Leslie Sunnen, passed away in 2017.
LoAnne was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who loved reading, working crossword puzzles, watching movies, flower gardening, camping and traveling with family and friends, dancing with Dale to big-band music, volunteering at the Zion UCC, and playing cards and Dominoes with dear friends. She made “the best” peach and pecan pies. LoAnne was also an avid Chicago Bears fan.
She lived most of her life in Gilman, with her family. She spent her early years in North and South Dakota where her parents were teachers on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. In 1950, her parents moved the family to Gilman to open the Gambles Store.
LoAnne graduated from Gilman High School in 1955. She worked at A.O. Smith right out of high school, then later at K&H when it first opened. She also worked at Gilman Motor Company for several years. But her favorite position was at Gilman Grade School (later known as Iroquois West Elementary) where she was the unit secretary for 20 years. She retired from Iroquois West in 1999. She moved to the Lake Villa area in 2012 to be near her daughter, Lynda, when LoAnne was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.
She proudly served on the Gilman Library Board for 12 years and was part of the board responsible for the fundraising, design, and building of the new Gilman/Danforth Library. She was an active member of Zion United Church of Christ, where she served on the church council, was a youth group sponsor with Dale, an Evening Guild member, and sang in the choir. After retirement, she also enjoyed volunteering with the children’s reading program at Iroquois West Elementary School.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, until the 11:30 a.m. memorial service celebrating her life at Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
Memorials may be made to the Gilman/Danforth Library, Iroquois West Elementary School in Gilman, or the charity of the donor’s wishes.
Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!