...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST /1 PM
EST/ TODAY TO 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow covered and slippery roads expected due to snow
falling heavy at times, and freezing drizzle. Snowfall rates may
reach one inch per hour this afternoon. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches expected, with total ice
accumulations of a glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east central
Illinois.
* WHEN...From noon CST /1 PM EST/ today to 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/
Friday, with the primary time for heavy falling snow being this
afternoon and early evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery road
conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact this afternoon
and evening's commute and possibly impact the start of the
Friday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is the likelihood for snow to mix
with or change to freezing drizzle or light freezing rain this
evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be
obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In
Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by
calling 1-800-261-7623 and visiting www.511in.org.
KANKAKEE — Lloyd Holdman passed away peacefully Monday (Feb. 21, 2022) at the age of 70.
Lloyd was born in the community of America, Ill., on Dec. 12, 1951, the son of Mary Margaret Mabrey and John Holdman. His parents preceded him in death.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Albert, Pat and Joe Holdman; his brother-in-law, Harlan Cobb; and his stepson, Darryl Jennings.
Lloyd is survived by his loving wife, Judy Holdman.
He is also lovingly remembered by his siblings, Mary Jane Cobb and Billy Holdman (Debra); his children, Christine Hager, Rick Jennings, Terry Jennings (Sheryl), Stacie Blair (Donald) and Tabitha Haverstick; along with seven grandchildren and his great-grandchild.
Lloyd will always be remembered as a kind, generous, loving and strong-willed man.
Visitation will be from noon on Saturday, Feb. 26, until the 2 p.m. funeral service at Jensen funeral home, Kankakee.
Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.