MANTENO — Lloyd W. “Billy” Roof, 57, of Manteno, passed away Monday (Nov. 23, 2020) at his home.
He was born June 14, 1963, in Kankakee, the son of Lloyd and Patricia (Beckett) Roof.
Lloyd was a self-employed contractor.
He enjoyed watching football and spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving are one daughter, Megan (Daniel) Graham, of Manteno; one stepson and stepdaughter-in-law, Chase (Megan) Roof, of Manteno; six grandchildren, Erin Graham, Corey Roof, Hailey Graham, Jaxon Graham, Colton Graham and Beau Roof; one sister, Debbie (Greg) Gladu, of Beaverville; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Larry (Carol) Roof, of Lincoln, Bobby Roof (Mary Leveque), of Bourbonnais, and Michael Roof, of Traverse City, Mich.; his girlfriend, Mandy Jeffords, of Manteno; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Corey Roof; and one sister, Dianna Hubert.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. Private interment will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.
