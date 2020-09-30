KANKAKEE — Lizzie Lue Baptist Clark, 69, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Sept. 27, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kanakee.
She was born March 28, 1951, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. She was the first child born to the marital union of Tom Frazier Baptist and Carrie Bell Wicks.
Lizzie graduated from Westview High School in 1969. She earned a Master’s Degree in Social Work from the University of Illinois at Chicago.
During her 44-year career, Lizzie retired from the Illinois Department of Human Services at Shapiro Developmental Center in 2018.
In November of 1977, she married Joe Clark.
Lizzie was a faithful member of Fair Haven C.O.G.I.C.
She was also a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and served on the Board of Directors for the Garden of Prayer Youth Center.
Preceding her in death were her father, Tom Baptist; and aunt, Lillie Baptist.
Surviving are her mother, Carrie Baptist, of Kankakee; her five children, Sekayi (Erica) Baptist, of Bourbonnais, Rashida (Melvin) Knox, of Bourbonnais, Jelani Clark, of Kankakee, Gyasi Clark, of Bloomington, and Amadi Clark, of Kankakee; six beautiful grandchildren, Brooklynn, Morgan, Priya, Rashad, Malaki and Jelani; three sisters, Ruby Sessions, of Kankakee, Carolyn (Clint) Hester, of Crystal, Minn., and Jan Baptist, of Bellwood; five brothers, Damon Wicks, of Kankakee, Randy (Bessie) Wicks, of Milwaukee, Wis., Alphonse (Sonji) Baptist, of Kankakee, Frasier Baptist, of Vacaville, Calif., and Travis (Rebecca) Baptist, of Fairfield, Calif.; two aunts, Rosie Lawrence and Annie Kyles; one uncle, Harry Wicks; her god-daughter, Kayla Johnson, of Kankakee; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 at Jones Funeral Chapel, Kankakee.
Remembering CDC regulations, masks and social distancing are required.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 at the Second Baptist Church, Kankakee. Pastor Carl A. Randle Sr. will officiate. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Please light a candle at jonesfuneralservices.com.
