BOURBONNAIS — Lisa Reedy Straw, 54, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (Feb. 25, 2021) at her home.
She was born Aug. 9, 1966, in La Grange, the daughter of David and Donna Reedy. Lisa married John David Straw on June 26, 1993.
Lisa graduated from Olivet Nazarene University in 1988, earning a degree in elementary education. She welcomed several hundred area children to the Kankakee and Bourbonnais school districts in more than 20 years of teaching kindergarten.
She was a devoted mother to her two sons and created a home where they were loved and their friends had a second home. She energetically supported her sons in their many soccer and basketball games. A life-long Illinoisan, she nevertheless enjoyed escaping to the sun and ocean with her family as often as possible.
Lisa was a member of College Church of the Nazarene, and while her passing was sudden and unexpected, she was ready. She longed to see our Lord and Savior. She knew that, even through trials, her hope was secure in her eternal home.
Surviving are her sons, Austin Straw and Christian Straw, both of Bourbonnais; her brother and sister-in-law, Ethan and Wendi Reedy, of Washington, D.C.; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Maurice and Joan Straw, of Chrisman; and her sister-in-law, Debbie Hess, of Chrisman.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A additional time for visitation will be from 1 p.m. Friday, March 5, until the 2 p.m. funeral service at College Church of the Nazarene in Bourbonnais.
Face masks and social distancing will be required.
Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to the Morgan Family Scholarship at Olivet Nazarene University.
