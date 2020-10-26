Lionel Surprenant

MOMENCE — Lionel A. “Lonnie” Surprenant, 66, of Momence, passed away Thursday (Oct. 22, 2020) at the Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Jan. 1, 1954, in Kankakee, the son of Lionel R. and Mary Fortin Surprenant.
Lonnie married Jody L. Davidson on Sept. 9, 1978, in Kankakee. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Jeremy and Ronda Surprenant, of Bloomington, and Daniel and Kassin Coyne Surprenant, of El Paso; one grandson, Jaxson Surprenant; five sisters and three brothers-in-law, Mary Lou and Jerry Bourrell, of Mississippi, Madonna White, of Ohio, Charmaine Surprenant, of Oklahoma, Michelle and Steve Gilbert, of Tennessee; and Bernadette and Jon Morgan, of Oklahoma.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Lonnie retired as a manager from Connor Co. in Kankakee.
He was a member of the Momence Lion’s Club.
Lonnie enjoyed building things and was a handyman. He also enjoyed fishing, golfing and playing softball. Lonnie often grilled and smoked meat for his family and friends, and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandson, Jaxson.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, until the 7 p.m. celebration of life at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. Sister Bernadette Pabon will officiate. Casual dress code is encouraged as the family is planning on wearing Chicago Bears attire and would love for those attending to join them in honoring Lonnie by wearing Chicago Bears apparel.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Memorials may be made to the Momence Lion’s Club.
Please sign his online guestbook at cotterfh.com.
